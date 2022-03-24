Live-Action 'The Violence Action' Film Reveals More Cast

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of author Shin Sawada and artist Renji Asai 's The Violence Action manga revealed four new cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Jiro Sato as Sandaime (third generation leader)

as Sandaime (third generation leader) Yu Shirota as Michitaka-kun

Katsunori Takahashi as Kinoshita

Takashi Okamura as Zura-san

Kanna Hashimoto (left in image below) plays protagonist Kei Kikuno.

Tōichirō Rutō is directing the film, and is co-writing the script alongside Itaru Era . The film will open this summer.

The manga's story centers on Kei Kikuno, an assassin who seems to be an easygoing and cute girl next door but is actually a top hitgirl. Kei skillfully handles jobs with her gun expertise and physical prowess.

The series launched on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in April 2016. The manga went on hiatus from March 2018 to June 2019 due to a creator's poor health. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Asai drew a manga adaptation of Mamoru Hosoda 's The Boy and The Beast anime film, and Yen Press released the series in English in North America.

Daisuke Muroi is Sawada's real name, and he drew the Reiri manga with author Hitoshi Iwaaki ( Historie , Parasyte ) from December 2015 to December 2018.

Sources: The Violence Action live-action film's website, Comic Natalie