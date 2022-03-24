The Dawn of the Witch Anime's 2nd Video Previews fripSide's Opening Song

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Kakeru Kobashiri 's The Dawn of the Witch ( Mahōtsukai Reimeiki ) light novel series posted the second full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video previews the duo fripSide 's opening theme song "dawn of infinity,"

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's ( Grimoire of Zero ) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Cervil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Cervil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.

Previously announced cast members include:

Shūichirō Umeda as Saybil

Miho Okasaki as Loux Krystas

Sayumi Suzushiro as Holt

Taku Yashiro as Kudō

Yumiri Hanamori as a mysterious witch who knows Saybil's past. (Hanamori previously played the witch Zero in the Grimoire of Zero anime.)

Masaaki Yano as the Mercenary, a large white tiger beastfallen. ( Tsuyoshi Koyama played a similar character also called the Mercenary in Grimoire of Zero .)

Masaaki Mizunaka as a blindfolded priest



Yō Taichi as Albus, the headmaster of the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic (Taichi previously played Albus in the Grimoire of Zero anime.)

Masayuki Katou as Holdem, a wolf Beastfallen who serves Albus (Katou previously played Holdem in the Grimoire of Zero anime.)

Manaka Iwami as Riiri, a girl who works as an assistant at the church



Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is directing the anime and handling series composition at Tezuka Productions . Kobashiri and Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack 21 ) are credited for literature. Reina Iwasaki is designing the characters. Minoru Nishida ( Yasuke ) is in charge of the art setting, and Yumi Aburaya ( Adachi and Shimamura ) is handling the color design. Wataru Uchida (Conquest) is in charge of editing. Satoshi Motoyama ( The irregular at magic high school ) is the sound director, and Bit Grooove Promotion is the sound producer. Kobashiri is credited with the original work. Light novel illustrator Takashi Iwasaki is credited for the original character design.

The ▽▲TRiNITY▲▽ group performs the ending theme song "Imprinting."

The anime will premiere on the TBS channel on April 7 at 25:58 (effectively, April 8 at 1:58 a.m.), and it will also run on BS11 .

Kobashiri launched the novel with the first volume in August 2018. Takashi Iwasaki ( Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho manga) provides the art, and Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho illustrator Yoshinori Shizuma has partial credit for character designs. Kodansha published the fourth volume in November 2021.

The novels are inspring an ongoing manga by Tatsuwo that launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume in October 2021 Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally, and it released the third volume on July 17.

Kobashiri's Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho ( Grimoire of Zero ) light novels ran for 11 volumes from 2014 to 2017. The series inspired a manga adaptation by Takashi Iwasaki , a separate Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho nano! manga by Yasuoka , and a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2017. Amazon' Anime Strike service streamed the series as it aired.