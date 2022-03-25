News
Crunchyroll Adds 6 Alpha Manga Titles

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, Gate: Where the JSDF Fought, Re:Monster, more added

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has added the following manga from AlphaPolis Co., Ltd.'s Alpha Manga app:

AlphaPolis launched Alpha Manga for iOS and Android devices in July 2021. This service is separate from the AlphaPolis service.

