News
Crunchyroll Adds 6 Alpha Manga Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy, Gate: Where the JSDF Fought, Re:Monster, more added
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has added the following manga from AlphaPolis Co., Ltd.'s Alpha Manga app:
- Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy
- Gate: Where the JSDF Fought
- May I Ask for One Final Thing?
- An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- Re:Monster
- A Journey Through Another World ~Raising Kids While Adventuring~
- Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.)
AlphaPolis launched Alpha Manga for iOS and Android devices in July 2021. This service is separate from the AlphaPolis service.
Source: Crunchyroll