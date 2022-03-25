Crunchyroll Adds 6 Alpha Manga Titles

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has added the following manga from AlphaPolis Co., Ltd.'s Alpha Manga app:

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Gate: Where the JSDF Fought

May I Ask for One Final Thing?

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

Re:Monster

A Journey Through Another World ~Raising Kids While Adventuring~

Accidentally Summoned (Oops, sorry.)

AlphaPolis launched Alpha Manga for iOS and Android devices in July 2021. This service is separate from the AlphaPolis service.



Source: Crunchyroll