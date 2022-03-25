Fanfare of Adolescence Horse Racing Anime's New Promo Video Streamed

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday revealed a new trailer for Aniplex 's original television anime Fanfare of Adolescence ( Gunjō no Fanfare ).

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on Saturday, April 2 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on MBS and AT-X in Japan. The website lists the anime with six Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes with 13 episodes.

The story takes place at a horse racing academy that trains boys to become jockeys. The three-year academy is very competitive, and those who wish to enter must not only pass an academic test but a physical and fitness test as well. Yū Arimura is a former popular idol who becomes enamored with horse racing after seeing it for the first time, and wants to join the academy. Shun Kazanami was raised on an island, and only experienced horse races through radio broadcasts growing up. Amane comes from a high-class family in England, and his father is a former jockey. Amane has previously attended horse racing academies in various countries. The show follows these three 15-year-old boys and others at the academy.

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at studio Lay-duce ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ). Hiro Kanzaki ( Eromanga Sensei , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Oreimo ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is composing the music. Naohiro Fukushima is the main writer, and Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the chief animation director.

Boy band JO1 performs the opening theme song "Move The Soul." SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] with Junki Kōno and Shō Yonashiro (both from JO1 ) perform the ending theme song "Outsiders."