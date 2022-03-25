News
Lycoris Recoil Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Cast, July Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website and Twitter account for Shingo Adachi's (Sword Art Online, Wagnaria!!) original television anime Lycoris Recoil revealed on Saturday a teaser promotional video, visual, cast, and July premiere.
✧┈┈┈┈ ティザーPV 新キャラクター&キャスト公開 ┈┈┈┈✦
喫茶 #リコリコ で働く5人のメンバーを紹介🎉
錦木千束：#安済知佳 井ノ上たきな：#若山詩音 中原ミズキ： #小清水亜美 🆕 クルミ： #久野美咲 🆕 ミカ： #さかき孝輔 (@Twitterhandle)March 25
The cast includes:
The anime will be Adachi's directorial debut.
The new anime depicts the "absurd daily life" of the blonde girl Chisato Nishikigi and the brunette girl Takina Inoue.
Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
Sources: Lycoris Recoil anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie