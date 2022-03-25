News
Lycoris Recoil Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Cast, July Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ami Koshimizu, Misaki Kuno, Kosuke Sakaki join cast of Shingo Adachi's directorial debut anime

The official website and Twitter account for Shingo Adachi's (Sword Art Online, Wagnaria!!) original television anime Lycoris Recoil revealed on Saturday a teaser promotional video, visual, cast, and July premiere.

The cast includes:

Chika Anzai as Chisato Nishikigi

Shion Wakayama as Takina Inoue

Ami Koshimizu as Mizuki Nakahara

Misaki Kuno as Kurumi

Kosuke Sakaki as Mika

The anime will be Adachi's directorial debut.

The new anime depicts the "absurd daily life" of the blonde girl Chisato Nishikigi and the brunette girl Takina Inoue.

Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

Sources: Lycoris Recoil anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives