Medamayaki's Uso to Kiss wa Hōkago ni Yuri Manga Ends

The April issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine published the final chapter of Medamayaki 's Uso to Kiss wa Hōkago ni ( After School Love Affairs ) manga on Friday. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will ship on May 25.

Medamayaki launched the manga in Big Gangan in March 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 25.

The manga centers on the relationship between Rin and Momoka, two childhood friends. When Rin's household life is upended after her promiscuous mother suffers consequences, she is taken in by Momoka's family, and Momoka becomes a valuable pillar in Rin's life. But as they grew older, Momoka entered into relationship after relationship with men, and Rin could not help but see the actions of her mother reflected in her friend. When Rin asks Momoka to stop, Momoka asks Rin to love her instead.

Medamayaki launched the manga adaptation of Shinobumaru 's The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe ( Wagaya wa Kakuriyo no Kashihonya-san -Ayakashi no Jō to Haraiya no Shōnen- ) novels on Micro Magazine 's Comic Elmo website in May 2020. Micro Magazine published the manga's second volume in August 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the manga and the original novels. It released the first volume of the manga on March 15, and the second novel volume on March 22.