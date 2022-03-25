My Dress-Up Darling Manga Adds 2 Million Copies in Circulation Since Anime's Premiere

Manga now has 5.5 million total in circulation

Aniplex announced on Tuesday that Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga has 5.5 million copies in circulation. The manga has 2 million more copies in circulation compared to the start of the year, before the manga's television anime premiered on January 8.

The manga had 5 million copies in circulation just last month.

The numbers above are not sales statistics. The manga has released 2 million more copies since the anime premiered, but all 2 million copies have not yet sold.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Squre Enix's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's ninth volume on Friday. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the fifth volume in English on April 26.

Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the English dub .

Source: Press release