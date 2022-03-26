Crunchyroll to Halt Ad-Supported Streaming Starting With Spring 2022 Season

3 episodes of select titles to be available for ad-supported viewing for 1 week after premiere until May 31

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will no longer offer free ad-supported viewing starting with its spring 2022 season line-up. Crunchyroll will instead require that viewers have a subscription to access new and continuing simulcasts.

The first three episodes of the following spring 2022 titles will be available for free ad-supported viewing for a limited time:

The first three episodes of each title will be available for ad-supported viewing for a week after their premiere on Crunchyroll until May 31. Subsequent episodes as well as other titles in the spring 2022 simulcast line-up will be available to view with a premium, monthly, or annual subscription.

Crunchyroll confirmed that with continuing anime, ad-supported viewing will not be available with episodes starting with the spring season, but episodes prior to the spring season will be available.

Crunchyroll previously allowed free ad-supported streaming for simulcast titles one week after an episode premiered.

Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on March 1 that that Funimation and Wakanim 's anime library and simulcast content have moved to Crunchyroll . Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9 last year. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip.

Source: Crunchyroll