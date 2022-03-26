Date A Live IV Anime's Video Highlights Nia, Previews Ending Song

Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for the Date A Live IV television anime series on Sunday. The video highlights the new Spirit Nia Honjō, voiced by Hitomi Nabatame , and also previews the ending theme song "S.O.S." by sweet ARMS . The video has optional English subtitles.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on Friday, April 8 at 10:00 p.m., and then it will run on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 . The anime was originally slated to premiere in October, but was then delayed to this year for "various reasons."

The returning cast includes:

The new cast members include Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya and Hitomi Nabatame as Nia Honjō.

Jun Nakagawa ( Date A Bullet , High School Fleet ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys ( Date A Bullet , Plunderer ). Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet , The Price of Smiles ) is designing the characters, and Go Sakabe is returning from the previous three anime to compose the music.

Miyu Tomita will perform the opening theme song "OveR," and sweet ARMS will perform the ending theme song "S.O.S."

The other staff members include:

Kadokawa had announced a new anime in the franchise in September 2019, and revealed the fourth season in March 2020.

Tachibana launched the light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.