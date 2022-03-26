'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it' Anime Season 2's Opening, Ending Sequences Previewed in Videos

New season premieres on April 1

A stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday revealed the opening and ending sequence videos for the second television anime season based on Alifred Yamamoto 's Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it ( Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita ) manga.

Sora Amamiya performs the opening theme song "Love-Evidence" and CHICO with Honeyworks meets Mafumafu performs the ending theme song "Bibitto Love."

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 1 at 25:30 (effectively, April 2 at 1:30 a.m.), and will also air on BS NTV , Sun TV , Gunma TV , BS Fuji , AT-X , Hokkaido TV , Tochigi TV , and Television Nagasaki .

New cast includes Marina Yamada as Suiu Fujiwara (name romanization not confirmed), Yuuki Kaji as Chris Floret (name romanization not confirmed), and Rena Hasegawa as Haru Kagurano.

Toru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) directed the first anime at Zero-G , with Kenta Onishi as assistant director, and Kouichirou Natsume as chief production supervisor. Rintarou Ikeda ( Magical Sempai ) supervised the scripts, and wrote them alongside Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI ). Yūsuke Isouchi ( One Piece ) was the character designer and chief animation director. hisakuni , Shouichiro Hirata , Kaoru Ōtsuka , Shūhei Takahashi , Takuma Sogi , and Yūko Takahashi all composed the music.

The first season premiered in Japan on Amazon Prime Video with all 12 episodes in January 2020. The show also aired on TV in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The manga launched on G-mode 's Comic Meteor website in 2016. A live-action television series of the manga premiered in September 2018 and aired for four episodes. A live-action film opened in February 2019.

Source: AnimeJapan 2022 livestream