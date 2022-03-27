Spriggan Anime's Trailer Reveals June 18 Release on Netflix

Netflix announced on Sunday that it will release david production 's new anime series based on Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa 's Spriggan ( Striker ) manga worldwide on June 18. The company is also streaming a new trailer.

The staff also revealed that Yoshimasa Hosoya will voice the character Iwao Akatsuki.

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis assistant director, Kill la Kill episode director) is directing the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Shūhei Handa ( Little Witch Academia ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

The manga's story centers on Yū Ominae, a high school student who is also a Spriggan, an agent charged by the ARCAM Corporation to protect the ancient relics of an advanced older civilization from falling into the hands of states and entities who wish to misuse them.

Takashige wrote the Spriggan manga with artist Minagawa beginning in 1989. Viz Media published edited versions of three of the manga's eleven volumes as Striker in North America from 1998 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film in 1998. ADV Films released the film in 2002 with an English dub.

