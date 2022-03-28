Baki Hanma Anime Season 2's Trailer Highlights Pickle

TMS Entertainment began streaming on Monday a trailer for the second season of Baki Hanma , the anime adaptation of Keisuke Itagaki 's Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre manga. The trailer focuses on the new fighter Pickle, a warrior from a bygone, primitive age.

Baki Hanma is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. The anime debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!

The new anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie