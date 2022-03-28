Bunny Drop's Yumi Unita Launches New Manga About Mother Going Back to Hometown

Manga centers on mother in her 40s heading back to hometown with daughter

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine revealed on Saturday that manga creator Yumi Unita will launch a new manga titled Yukari mo Yukari mo (Yukari and Yukari, pictured left in image below) in the magazine's next issue on April 27. The manga will have a color opening page, and will feature on the issue's front cover. The manga will center on a mother who in her teens had run off to the big city to pursue her dreams, and now in her 40s, travels back to her hometown with her daughter in tow.

Unita ended the Para Para Days manga (seen right) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in February 2021. Unita launched the manga in October 2014.

Unita's original slice-of-life manga Bunny Drop began serializing in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in 2005 and ended in April 2011. Yen Press published the manga in North America. A television anime adaptation aired in Japan from July to September 2011, and a live-action film version opened in Japan in December 2011.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released Unita's Slumbering Beauty ( Nemurime Hime ) manga in English.

Unita's Sukimasuki manga also inspired a live-action film in 2015.



Source: Monthly Spirits May issue and magazine's website