Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 14-20

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st part of Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories special airing earns 3.0% rating

A special airing of the Eiga Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories crossover film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. and earned a 3.0% rating. The film is airing in three parts over three weeks due to a recent hack of Toei Animation, which has resulted in at least four weeks of delay for the currently airing Delicious Party♡Precure anime, among other shows.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Haru no Tōhoku Iwate Waku Waku Tabi Special Fuji TV March 20 (Sun) 18:00 60 min. 8.8
Detective Conan NTV March 19 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.3
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act NTV March 19 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi March 19 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
One Piece Fuji TV October 20 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 19 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Soreike! Anpanman NTV March 18 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 19 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 19 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.3
Lupin the 3rd Part 6 NTV March 19 (Sat) 00:55 30 min. 2.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

