Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Crosses US$27.7 Million in U.S

Film ranks at #5 in 2nd weekend

Box Office Mojo records the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film as earning a cumulative total of US$27,723,448, ranking #5 in its second weekend in the United States. The film earned US$4,579,727 over the weekend, earning US$1,301,503 on Friday, US$1,883,932 on Saturday, and US$1,390,000 on Sunday, respectively.

The film screened in 2,418 theaters, and had a per-theater average of US$1,894 over the weekend.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 1,072,252,950 yen (about US$9.37 million) in Japan on its debut day on a Friday last December. The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has sold a total of 9.28 million tickets for over 13 billion yen (about US$108 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24, and is currently the 19th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)