Live-Action Touken Ranbu Film Sequel Reveals Title, Cast, Staff, Rescheduled 2023 Opening

Touken Ranbu: Reimei adds Mizuki Umetsu, Takamichi Satō, Ryōsuke Yamamoto, more to cast

The official website for the live-action Eiga Touken Ranbu film revealed on Tuesday that the sequel film is titled Eiga Touken Ranbu: Reimei (Touken Ranbu the Movie: Dawn), and will now open in 2023. (The film was previously slated to debut in 2021.)

Hiroki Suzuki , Yoshihiro Aramaki, Masanari Wada , and Fūma Sadamoto return as Mikazuki Munechika, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, Heshikiri Hasebe, and Honebami Tōshirō respectively. The new cast members include:

Mizuki Umetsu as Yamanbagiri Chōgi

Takamichi Satō as Higekiri

Ryōsuke Yamamoto as Hizamaru

Reo Honda as Ichigo Hitofuri

Eito Konishi as Horikawa Kunihiro

Yūki Tamaki as Kogarasumaru

Saiji Yakumo (live-action Mars ) is once again directing the film, with a script by Hideyuki Kobashi and Jin Haganeya . Filming is slated to begin in April.

The Touken Ranbu franchise 's first live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an upcoming anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

Source: Live-action Touken Ranbu film's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web