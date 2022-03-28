Mewkledreamy Mix! TV Anime Ends in 50th Episode

Final episode aired on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. JST

TV Tokyo aired the 50th and final episode of the latest season of the television anime based on Sanrio 's Mewkledreamy character line, titled Mewkledreamy Mix! , on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. JST.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2021.

Icchi & Naru from the Bonbon Academy YouTube channel performed the opening theme song "Hooray! Hooray! Dreamy Jump!" and the ending theme song "Daisuki Sekai" (I Love You World).

The anime featured a new character, Chia-chan.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2020, but then delayed new episodes starting in May 2020 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime re-aired the first four episodes that month, and the fifth episode then aired at the end of May 2020.

The anime's story begins when a middle school girl named Yume sees something fall from the sky, and meets a pale violet-colored kitten named Mew. It turns out that Mew has the power of "Yume Synchro" (Dream Synchro), the power to enter dreams. In the dream world, the girl and Mew collect Dream Stones.

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Di Gi Charat , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Jewelpet Happiness ) directed the anime at J.C. Staff . Hiroko Kanazuki was in charge of series scripts. Mai Furuki ( Planet With sub-character design) designed the characters. Yuji Matsukura was the animation producer.

The character line also has a manga that launched in Kodansha 's Otomodachi and Tanoshii Yōchien magazines in February 2020.

