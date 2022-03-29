4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

Madoka Kashihara launched story about girls with secrets in April 2020

This year's 18th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Madoka Kashihara's 4-Nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku (Four People and Their Respective Lies) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Kashihara launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2020. The series had gone on hiatus in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2020, and it will publish the second volume on April 7.

The comedy story follows four girls who each have their own secrets.

