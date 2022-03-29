Jujutsu Kaisen Manga to Have 65 Million Copies in Circulation as of April 4

Shueisha reported on Monday that as of the release of the 19th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga on April 4, the manga will have 65 million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold). The manga's circulation will have jumped by 5 million copies since the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film on December 24.

The manga had:

8.5 million in early October 2020

10 million on October 29, 2020

15 million on December 16, 2020

20 million on January 13, 2021

25 million on January 26, 2021

30 million on February 9, 2021

35 million on March 4, 2021

40 million on March 31, 2021

45 million on April 21, 2021

50 million on June 4, 2021

55 million on September 27, 2021

60 million on December 25, 2021

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The anime will get a second season in 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan on December 24 and is currently the 19th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.