Tonari no Yōkai-san Manga Listed With Anime Project

Amazon's listing of the fourth volume of naho's Tonari no Yōkai-san (The Yōkai Next to Me) manga features a cover image that lists that plans for an anime adaptation are underway. The listing did not give any other details about the anime project. The manga volume will officially ship on April 7.

The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website. The fourth volume will be the final volume of the manga.

The manga takes place in a rural town and tells stories of the carefree, heartwarming, and sometimes mysterious lives of yōkai, humans, and gods who live alongside each other in the town.

In the manga's first story, a 20-year-old cat named Buchio suddenly evolves into a mythical Nekomata creature. Buchio worries about the reason why they suddenly turned into a yōkai creature, and together with a transforming fox named Yuri, they start attending a "Bakegaku" academy for creatures.



Source: Amazon