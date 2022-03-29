Yuki Kodama Ends Ao no Hana Utsuwa no Mori Manga, Starts New Manga in August

Yuki Kodama ended her Ao no Hana Utsuwa no Mori (Blue Flower Forest of Vessels) manga in the May issue of Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine on Monday. Shogakukan will publish a two-chapter side story for the manga in the magazine's next two issues. Kodama will then launch a new manga in the same magazine in its October issue on August 26.

The manga launched in March 2018 in the magazine, and reached its climax in the April issue on February 28. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth volume on March 10.

The manga takes place in Hasamichō in Nagasaki prefecture and centers on Aoko, who is a ceramics painter, and her romance with a young man named Tatsuki who visits her studio.

Kodama ( Tsukikage Baby , Chiisako no Niwa ) launched her nine-volume Sakamichi no Apollon ( Kids on the Slope ) manga in Monthly Flowers in 2007, and ended the series in March 2012. Shogakukan published a one-volume spinoff manga titled Sakamichi no Apollon : Bonus Track in November 2012.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation on Fuji TV 's late-night Noitamina programming block in April 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Kids on the Slope , and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in 2013.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie