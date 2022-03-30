Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Anime's English Dub Adds Brandon McInnis

McInnis plays Gyutaro in dub

The official English Twitter account for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise announced on Tuesday that Brandon McInnis is joining the English dub cast for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) anime as the character Gyutaro.

Funimation and Crunchyroll debuted the English dub on February 20, with new episodes debuting weekly until the dubbed season finale streams on May 1.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime. Both services are also streaming the English dub .

The anime will continue with the Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen). Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

