Fe Plans to End Love of Kill Manga in 13th Volume This Winter

Manga launched in 2015, inspired ongoing anime

Author Fe revealed in the 12th compiled book volume of the Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga last Saturday that they plan to "probably" end the manga with its 13th volume, which will ship this coming winter.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it released the sixth English volume on February 22. The company describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

Fe launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in October 2015. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll premiered the anime early at the Anime NYC event on November 21 last year, and is streaming the series as it airs in Japan. The anime's 12th and final episode will premiere on Thursday.