Kamen Rider Franchise's Ohiru no Shocker-san Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the Kamen Rider franchise revealed on Thursday that the franchise 's Ohiru no Shocker-san (Shocker During the Day) anime will have a second season that will start streaming through the Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club on April 21 at 12:00 p.m. The anime will also air within the [email protected] Bu program on Tokyo MX and TV Shizuoka, as well as within Asahi Broadcasting Aomori 's GO!ABA program.

Emi Hirayama joins the anime's cast as the monster Dokugander. Idol group Sweet Alley performs the anime's theme song "Brand new me."

The first season debuted streaming through the Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club on January 11, and made its television premiere on January 20. Hiroshi Namiki is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio . Yū Saitō is the anime's audio director, with CHANCE iN credited for Audio Production . Hiroto Sasaki is composing the music. Voice actor Tomokazu Seki is credited for the sound effects.

Study Yu-saku is also penning an Ohiru no Shocker-san manga that launched at the same time as the announcement of the anime on November 11 last year. Both the manga and anime celebrate the franchise 's 50th anniversary.

The manga centers on the everyday struggles of the lackeys of Shocker, the villain organization in the original Kamen Rider series. The anime's initial announcement came on November 11 or 11/11 — "Iiii Day," a wordplay on the Shockers' characteristic cry. (The anime's streaming premiere date and time can also be written as "1/11 11:00.")

The anime project accepted auditions for singers for the anime's theme song through the LINE LIVE livestreaming app, as well as voice acting auditions for a Shocker lackey through the voice acting livestreaming app Voice Connect.