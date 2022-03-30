Toho Animation's Wonderism Anime Music Video Project Premieres on March 31

Teaser video streamed

The official Twitter account for Toho Animation 's new anime music video Wonderism: Kimi o Yobu Koe (The Voice Calling Out to You) ~Kobe Goshikizuka Kofun Anime MV Project announced on Wednesday that the video will premiere on YouTube on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. JST. The project began streaming a teaser video:

The project focuses on "reevaluating one's hometown" and telling stories that come from rural areas. The video will focus on Kobe City, a common setting in Japanese films, often considered one of the birthplaces of Japanese cinema, and a city where "new stories constantly emerge from." The video will tell a sci-fi fantasy story set in the city's Goshikizuka Kofun mound, a restored burial site thought to hold tombs of a 4th-century clan. The story centers on Natsushima, who has fallen from the sky in a world of a lost civilization.

Shino is credited for the original concept, and as concept designer and animator. Piano rock band HOWL BE QUIET perform the project's titular theme song "Wonderism." Katsuhiro Takei is credited for planning for the project.



Sources: Wonderism project's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web