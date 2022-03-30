News
Toho Animation's Wonderism Anime Music Video Project Premieres on March 31
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Toho Animation's new anime music video Wonderism: Kimi o Yobu Koe (The Voice Calling Out to You) ~Kobe Goshikizuka Kofun Anime MV Project announced on Wednesday that the video will premiere on YouTube on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. JST. The project began streaming a teaser video:
＼情報解禁／ お待たせしました！ ついに、本編公開日時が決定🎉 3/31(木)20時プレミア公開 https://youtube.com/watch?v=2O3K365YpoE
公開を前に、本編映像をちょっとだけお見せします📹 #なつしま が未知なる大冒険へ‼
#ワンきみ #神戸市 #五色塚古墳 #TOHOanimation #HOWLBEQUIET(@wonderism_kobe)March 30
The project focuses on "reevaluating one's hometown" and telling stories that come from rural areas. The video will focus on Kobe City, a common setting in Japanese films, often considered one of the birthplaces of Japanese cinema, and a city where "new stories constantly emerge from." The video will tell a sci-fi fantasy story set in the city's Goshikizuka Kofun mound, a restored burial site thought to hold tombs of a 4th-century clan. The story centers on Natsushima, who has fallen from the sky in a world of a lost civilization.
Shino is credited for the original concept, and as concept designer and animator. Piano rock band HOWL BE QUIET perform the project's titular theme song "Wonderism." Katsuhiro Takei is credited for planning for the project.
Sources: Wonderism project's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web