2nd Free! The Final Stroke Film's Trailer Previews Franchise Finale

The official website for the Free! anime franchise revealed the full trailer for the second film in the new two-part anime film project Free! The Final Stroke on Friday. The trailer previews the anime franchise 's finale with the main theme song "This Fading Blue" by the disbanded unit OLDCODEX .

The first film opened in Japan on September 17, and the second part will open in Japan on April 22. The staff members tease that the films are the "final chapter" for the franchise . The project's tagline is, "Let's go, to the stage of glory."

The first film opened at #3 at the Japanese box office, and earned 543,136,940 yen (about US$4.75 million) as of October 17.

The Free! franchise about the Iwatobi High School Swim Club includes three television anime seasons that aired in 2013, 2014, and 2018. The High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- prequel film opened in 2015. The Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Bond and Free! The Movie -Timeless Medley- the Promise compilation films opened in April 2017 and July 2017, respectively. The Free! -Take Your Marks- omnibus film of short stories then opened in October 2017.



The franchise 's previous entry was Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume (Dream), which opened on July 5, 2019, and was a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, as well as a "bridge" to the new films.