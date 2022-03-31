Interspecies Reviewers Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Artist's Illness

Manga last updated on February 25

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Monday that writer Amahara and artist masha 's Interspecies Reviewers ( Ishuzoku Reviewers ) manga will again not have a new chapter this month due to masha 's unspecified illness. The manga last updated with a new chapter on February 25, and did not update in March. Monthly Dragon Age Twitter account will announce the date for the manga's return at a later time.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!

The manga ran as a special one-shot in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age in July 2016, and then later launched in the Dragon Sharp# section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in August 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in December 2021. Yen Press released the sixth volume on February 1.

The manga inspired a television anime premiered in January 2020. Funimation removed the series from its streaming service later in January, stating the company "determined that this series falls outside of [its] standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content. Amazon Prime Video removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the anime in the first week of February 2020. Right Stuf later licensed and released the anime uncensored on Blu-ray Disc in December 2021.