NIS America to Release Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, La Pucelle: Ragnarok/Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Games

Also: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA PS5 version

NIS America announced new games and releases during the New Games Plus Expo event on Thursday. The company revealed that it will release Acquire 's Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief game, a remastered version of the original Kamiwaza, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC in fall 2022.

The company describes the story:

Set during the Edo period of Japan, Kamiwaza stars Ebizo, a former thief who left his dangerous past life behind to care for a young girl named Suzuna. When Suzuna falls ill, Ebizo returns to the seedy underbelly of Mikado to afford her medicine the only he knows how: by taking up his mantle as a thief once again.

Acquire 's Kamiwaza game launched for PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2006.

NIS America will release Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Switch and PC this summer.

La Pucelle: Ragnarok is an updated port of the 2002 La Pucelle: Tactics game, and it launched in Japan only in 2009 for the PlayStation Portable. Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008.

NIS America will release Nihon Falcon's Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA action role-playing game for PlayStation 5 in fall 2022.

Nihon Falcom released the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in May 2017, and NIS America released the game for PS4 and PS Vita in North America and Europe in September 2017. NIS America released the game on PC in April 2018 after a delay from its previous January 2018 release date. The company then released the Nintendo Switch version of the game in North America and Europe in June 2018.

NIS America also revealed that it will release the Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants game compilation for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC this summer.