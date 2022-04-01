News
Crunchyroll Streams Sony Music AnimeSongs Online 2022 Concert
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Online concert originally streamed live on January 8-9
Crunchyroll began streaming the Sony Music AnimeSongs Online 2022 concert on Wednesday. The online concert originally streamed live on January 8-9.
The concert features the following performers:
- Eir Aoi
- KANA-BOON
- Sayuri
- sumika
- TK from Ling Tosite Sigure
- Who-ya Extended
- FLOW
- Aimer
- Cö shu Nie
- SPYAIR
- CHICO with Honeyworks
- T.M. Revolution
- TrySail
- BLUE ENCOUNT
The concert features music performances from Naruto, My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed amongst other titles.
Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)