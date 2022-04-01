×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll Streams Sony Music AnimeSongs Online 2022 Concert

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Online concert originally streamed live on January 8-9

Crunchyroll began streaming the Sony Music AnimeSongs Online 2022 concert on Wednesday. The online concert originally streamed live on January 8-9.

The concert features the following performers:

The concert features music performances from Naruto, My Hero Academia, Sword Art Online, and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed amongst other titles.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives