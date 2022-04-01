KanColle Anime Season 2 Streams Teaser

Kadokawa posted the teaser trailer for KanColle: Itsuka Ano Umi de ( Kan Colle : Someday in that Sea), the second season of the Kan Colle anime, on Friday. The teaser's footage first debuted during the anime's AnimeJapan 2022 panel last Saturday and earlier events.

Kadokawa revealed that anime will only have eight episodes (as opposed to the usual one cours television anime length of 11-13 episodes), as the production specifically wanted to heighten the quality by telling a more compact story with fewer episodes.

The anime's cast includes Saki Fujita , Yumi Tanabe , Aya Suzaki , Yui Horie , Iori Nomizu , Yui Ogura , Risa Taneda , Kozue Hayasaka, Wakana Miyawaka, Mana Komatsu , Ayana Taketatsu , Yuki Yamada , and Nao Tōyama .

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Kensuke Tanaka , the original writer for the franchise , is penning the scripts for the anime. Chika Nōmi is designing the characters. Kaori Ohkoshi is composing the music, while Yuichi Imaizumi is the sound director.

Publisher Kadokawa reported in its financial results report in November 2019 that the "second season" of the Kan Colle television anime was still in production. Kadokawa told C2 Kikan in January 2021 that the second season would air in 2022.

The anime is based on a web browser game that launched in 2013, and is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by.

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017.

The final episode of the first television anime series had revealed in March 2015 that the television anime would get a sequel. The anime's official Twitter account indicated in August 2015 that the franchise 's movie project and the sequel were separate projects that went into production at the same time.

The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

Studio ENGI — the 2D/3D animation studio that publisher Kadokawa , pachinko and pachislot game machine maker Sammy , and anime holding company Ultra Super Pictures established in April 2018 — is producing the new anime.