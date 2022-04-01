Naoya Sugita Launches Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Manga on April 4

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Naoya Sugita ( Majin Bone , Muttsuri Shinken, Zan ) will launch a new manga for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! anime series in the may issue of Saikyō Jump , which will release on April 4. Masahiro Hikokubo is credited for Duel composition for the manga.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, will premiere on April 3. The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Twins Yūhi and Yuamu run UTS (Uchūjin Trouble Sōdansho or Alien Trouble Consulting), a group that (supposedly) gets rid of troublesome aliens from distant sectors of the galaxy via Rush Duel battles. However, one day, they find an actual spaceship, and inside they find Yudias, an alien from the Belgar Cluster. Yudias has come to Earth to search for Rush Duel to hopefully lead him and his friends (who have been chased out of their star system) into a new future. However, Yudias himself knows nothing about Rush Duel. Yūhi then challenges Yudias to a duel. The anime will feature an alien as a protagonist for the first time in the franchise.

Shueisha 's V Jump magazine had revealed March 19 that the magazine will publish a new separate manga in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise starting in the June issue on April 21. The magazine stated the manga is related to the Official Card Game, which is abbreviated as "OCG."

The manga will serialize alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game.