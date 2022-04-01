The official Twitter account for the Pokémon anime franchise began streaming a promotional video that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the anime series. The video recaps Ash's journey and the Pokémon he has caught throughout the show's run. It features the anime's first opening theme song "Mezase Pokémon Master" by Rica Matsumoto , the Japanese voice actress for Satoshi (Ash).

#アニポケ25周年 を記念した特別映像が到着しました✨ 1997年4月1日に、第1話が放送されたアニメ「ポケットモンスター」🎊 応援してくれる皆さまのおかげで、本日、25周年を迎えることができました🌟 皆さんの #アニポケ の思い出、コメント欄で語ってくださいね(@anipoke_PR)March 31

The Pokémon series also unveiled a promotional video and visual for the ongoing Pokémon - Journeys anime.

The Pokémon anime premiered in Japan on April 1, 1997.

The anime got a one-hour special on Friday to commemorate the anime's 25th anniversary.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10. The second part of the anime debuted on Netflix on January 21.