Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Anime's Video Reveals New Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for the ongoing television anime of Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun on Wednesday, which reveals and previews the anime's new theme song "MI-RA-I miracle circle" by Aika Kobayashi.
The weekly anime premiered on the NHK-E channel in April 2021.
The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.
Hazumu Sakuta (Ōya-san to Boku, How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno, Neko no Dayan) is directing the anime at Fanworks (Aggretsuko, Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko). Yoichi Kato (Yo-kai Watch, Space Brothers) is writing the scripts.
Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.
Source: Kadokawa's anime YouTube channel, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web