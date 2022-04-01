×
Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Anime's Video Reveals New Theme Song

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Aika Kobayashi performs new theme song "MI-RA-I miracle circle" for ongoing children's anime

Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for the ongoing television anime of Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun on Wednesday, which reveals and previews the anime's new theme song "MI-RA-I miracle circle" by Aika Kobayashi.

The weekly anime premiered on the NHK-E channel in April 2021.

The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.

Hazumu Sakuta (Ōya-san to Boku, How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno, Neko no Dayan) is directing the anime at Fanworks (Aggretsuko, Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko). Yoichi Kato (Yo-kai Watch, Space Brothers) is writing the scripts.

Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.

Source: Kadokawa's anime YouTube channel, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

