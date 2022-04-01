Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Anime's Video Reveals New Theme Song

Kadokawa began streaming a new promotional video for the ongoing television anime of Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun on Wednesday, which reveals and previews the anime's new theme song "MI-RA-I miracle circle" by Aika Kobayashi .

The weekly anime premiered on the NHK-E channel in April 2021.

The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.

Hazumu Sakuta ( Ōya-san to Boku , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Neko no Dayan ) is directing the anime at Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko ). Yoichi Kato ( Yo-kai Watch , Space Brothers ) is writing the scripts.

Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.

