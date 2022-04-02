In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ( Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi ) manga has revealed seven more cast members in the last seven days, including:

Saya Aizawa as Kagetsu



Ayasa Itō as Mukuge



Eri Yukimura as Hototogisu



Fairouz Ai as Sumire



Ayaka Asai as Azami



Honoka Inoue as Tanpopo



Natsumi Kawaida as Dokudami



The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively, April 10 at midnight), and it will also run on MBS and Chukyo TV .

The "no-boys-allowed kunoichi (female ninja) comedy manga" centers on the titular Tsubaki Kunoichi, the best student in her school. She lives in a village of women with the rule that they cannot have contact with men. However, she has a curiosity about men that she cannot reveal.

Yūko Natsuyoshi plays the title character Tsubaki, the head of the Dog Team (Inu-Han).

The cast also includes:

The staff is revealing one new cast member daily for 35 consecutive days.

Takuhiro Kadochi (episode director for My Hero Academia ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Konomi Shugo ( Aikatsu Friends! , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yousuke Okuda ( Is the order a rabbit? ) is designing the characters. Yūsuke Shirato ( Kochoki , Lost Song ) is composing the music.

Female rock band The Peggies perform the opening theme song "Highlight - Highlight."

Aniplex is recruiting composers and artists to produce different versions of the ending theme song "Akane-gumi Katsudо̄ Nisshi ~Inuhan~." Winners receive 90,000 yen (about US$795), and their theme song variations will be featured on the show. The voice actors perform all versions of the ending theme.

Yamamoto's ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) manga launched in Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine in January 2018.

