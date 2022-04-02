Kounodori: Dr. Stork Manga Returns for New COVID-19 Arc

Manga about OB/GYN ended in 2020, inspired 2 live-action TV series

Kodansha announced on Saturday that Yū Suzunoki 's Kounodori: Dr. Stork ( Kōnodori ) manga is returning for a new arc that will focus on the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new arc, titled Kōnodori : Shingata Coronovirus-hen , will launch in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on April 28. The manga will again center on Sakura Kōnotori, and will detail the struggles of being an OB/GYN involved in childbirth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suzunoki launched the main manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in August 2012, and the series ended in May 2020. Kodansha published the 32nd and final volume in October 2020.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Childbirth isn't an illness, so under normal circumstances, insurance won't cover it. Delivery staff doesn't cure disease or treat injuries, so there's no need for a doctor...unless, of course, circumstances aren't normal. This smash-hit drama gives a look into the lives of the men and women who work to welcome 1,000,000 new lives into the world each year in Japan.

The manga inspired a live-action television series in October 2015, and a sequel series premiered in October 2017.

Source: Morning