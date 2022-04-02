Nagai Yoru no Kuni to Saigo no Butōkai Light Novel Author Ayaka Sakuraze Passes Away

Author of Kusuri no Mamono no Kaiko Riyū passed away on March 29

Publisher Overlap announced on Friday that light novel author Ayaka Sakuraze passed away on March 29.

Overlap did not reveal a cause of death.

Sakurakaze made their debut as a light novel author in August with Kusuri no Mamono no Kaiko Riyū (The Reason for Dismissing the Demon of Medicine), which featured illustrations by As and Border. TO Books published the first volume last August and will publish the second volume on April 9.

Overlap published the first volume of Sakuraze's Nagai Yoru no Kuni to Saigo no Butōkai (The Country of Long Night and the Final Ball) novel series with illustrations by Suzunosuke on October 25. The second volume shipped on February 25.

Overlap stated its staff are still processing the news and their grief, and will decide at a later date what to do with Nagai Yoru no Kuni to Saigo no Butōkai going forward.

Sakuraze wrote these stories as well as several other short stories on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website



Source: Overlap