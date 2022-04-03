Kahori Orito's Gal-Gaku. II: Lucky Stars Manga Ends

Short manga based on sequel anime series launched in February

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter on Friday for Kahori Orito's Gal-gaku. II: Lucky Stars manga.

The short manga launched in the magazine in February. The manga is based on Gal-gaku. II: Lucky Stars , the second season of the Gal-gaku. Sei Girls Square Gakuin (Girl School: Holy Girls Square Academy) anime. Orito also drew the manga adaptation based on the first season, and is also launching a new manga titled Kaitō wa Koyoi mo Hanataba wo: Namida no Jewel in the June issue of Ciao on May 2.

Gal-gaku. II: Lucky Stars premiered on January 10. The show airs within the Oha-sta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program.

While the first season was based on the Girls² (pronounced "Girls Girls") performance group, the new season is based on the Lucky² (pronounced "Lucky Lucky") performance group. The members of the group voice the main characters.

The first season premiered in April 2020. The nine-member Girls² group consists of some cast members from the Girls x Heroine Series tokusatsu (special-effects) television franchise.

The first anime is set in Holy Girls Square Academy, an academy for training pro star performers. The anime focuses on students who aim to participate in the academy's annual big event, the Girls' Arena. The Girls² members played themselves in the anime.