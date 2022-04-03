New TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Anime Episode's Video Announces Summer Streaming

Final "wife gallery" illustration also posted before planned 2nd season

The official website for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , the anime of Kenjirō Hata 's Fly Me to the Moon ( Tonikaku Kawaii ) manga, began streaming a promotional video for the anime's new episode on Sunday. The new episode is titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), and the video announces the episode's summer streaming as well as its returning cast and staff.

The website also posted the final illustration in the monthly "wife gallery" of Tsukasa Yuzaki:

The anime is also getting a second season with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll will stream the second season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The first television anime premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack ) returns to direct the new episode at Seven Arcs , and Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is also back to write the script. Masakatsu Sasaki (Saki, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) designed the characters. Satoshi Motoyama directed the sound, and Kenji Endo ( Akiba's Trip: The Animation ) composed the music.

Hata launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in February 2018. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

Update: Crunchyroll reports that it will also stream the new episode this summer.