Saki Mahjong Series' Gourmet Spinoff Manga Ends in May

Meki Meki's Someya Mako no Jansō Meshi manga launched in June 2019

This year's eighth issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Ritz Kobayashi and Meki Meki's Someya Mako no Jansō Meshi (Mako Someya's Mahjong Parlor Meal) manga will end in its next chapter in the magazine's 10th issue on May 6.

The manga is the latest spinoff manga of Kobayashi's Saki manga. The spinoff focuses on Mako Someya, a member of the mahjong team at Kiyosumi High, and her combination of mahjong parlors and gourmet.

Kobayashi and Meki Meki launched the manga in Young Gangan in June 2019. Square Enix released the manga's second volume on November 25.

Kobayashi and Meshi are also collaborating on on Toki , the fifth spinoff manga based on Saki . Toki debuted in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2016 and is ongoing.

Yen Press is publishing the original Saki manga in North America digitally. Kobayashi launched the manga in the magazine in 2006, and it is ongoing. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2009 and in 2014. The manga has also inspired a live-action adaptation and several spinoff manga have inspired either anime or live-action adaptations.

