Nintama Rantaro Anime Gets New 30-Minute Special, New Episodes About 5 Most Popular Duos

Fans can choose duos from poll that ends on May 8

The official website for the Nintama Rantaro anime announced on March 31 that the anime will have five new episodes depicting the five most popular duos from the franchise , which fans will decide with a popularity poll that began on March 31 and will go through May 8.

Fans can choose between Rantaro, Kirimaru, Shinbee, Yamada-sensei, and Doi-sensei as the first choice, and pair them with another set of characters for the second choice.

NHK also announced on March 31 that the anime is getting a new half-hour special titled "100% Yūki! Dokutake Dejiro wo Yattsukero no Tan." NHK will reveal the episode's broadcast time and date at a later date. In the special, Rantaro, Kirimaru, and Shinbee are taking a stroll and come across a beautiful field, and the students of the ninja academy then decide to take a field trip there. However, the field is actually full of poisonous mushroom traps.

The 30th series for the anime franchise will premiere on NHK Educational on Monday, kicking off a 30th anniversary celebration for the franchise .

Soubee Amako 's original Rakudai Ninja Rantarō ninja gag manga centers around Rantarō, a ninja apprentice at an elite ninjutsu academy in historical Japan. As elementary students, Rantarō and his ninja-in-training friends are called "Nintama" — a contraction of the words "ninja" and "tamago" ("egg").

The manga inspired the Nintama Rantaro television anime in 1993, and the NHK-E channel is still airing the 10-minute anime every weekday. The manga also inspired two anime films and two live-action films. Takashi Miike directed the first live-action film.

