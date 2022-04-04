News
ShuCream Releases 3 New Boys-Love Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga production company ShuCream BL released the following manga in English on the MangaPlaza service on Friday:
- Ichika Yuno's Lullaby of the Dawn (Yoake no Uta)
- Emu Soutome's A Kiss that Stains the Innocence (Innocent wo Kegasu Kiss)
- Yahilo Caji's I Won't Say I Love You (Omae ni Dake wa Sukitte Iwanai)
The titles are available for free trials. ShuCream BL will also release the manga for purchase on BookWalker.
Ichika Yuno's Lullaby of the Dawn manga also won the Best Comics award at the "Chill Chill BL Awards 2022" ceremony on Saturday. Yuno posted a partially animated promotional video for the manga on Twitter on Friday to celebrate the win. The video features voice acting by Yūma Uchida, Mutsumi Tamura, and Kengo Kawanishi.
㊗️BLアワード2022Bestコミック1位㊗️— ユノイチカ (@yuno_popo) April 1, 2022
以前作ったPVに声をつけてもらいました🗣
🎤アルト#内田雄馬 様 @yuma_u_official
🎤アルト幼少期#田村睦心 様 @623tmr
🎤エルヴァ#河西健吾 様 @Kengokawanishi
夜明けの唄PV完全版ダァーーーッ
pic.twitter.com/6qIuCWPnBV
ShuCream BL is also releasing the manga in Korean and Traditional Chinese. The company is preparing the manga for release in other languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Thai, and Vietnamese.
ShuCream BL will hold online events targeting English speakers. The first online live drawing and talk event on April 11 will feature Keri Kusabi.