Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Urðr-Hunt Spinoff Casts Rina Ikoma as Lead

Former AKB48 and Nogizaka46 member Rina Ikoma revealed on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she voices the main character Wistario Afam in Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans : Urðr-Hunt ), the spinoff from the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans ) television anime series.

The new anime will debut within the corresponding Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G app in sping 2022, but the first part of the nine-part compilation special for the Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans anime included a portion of the anime when it debuted on Tuesday.

Sunrise and Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt spinoff in 2019. Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans G is an app that is intended to combine anime and game elements, and bring together the original anime and Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt .

Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt 's returning staff from the television anime includes director Tatsuyuki Nagai , original character designer Yu Ito , and character designer Michinori Chiba . Also returning are the mechanical designers ( Naohiro Washio , Kanetake Ebikawa , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , Tamotsu Shinohara ), the art studio Kusanagi , and musical composer Masaru Yokoyama . However, Hajime Kamoshida , a script writer on the television anime, is credited as series script supervisor instead of Mari Okada .

The app will be free to download from Apple 's App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play store for Android devices, although there will be in-app purchases.

The television anime's first season premiered in 2015, and the second season premiered in 2016. Daisuki , Gundam.info , and Hulu streamed the first season as it aired, and Crunchyroll streamed both seasons, and also streamed an English dub . Toonami began airing the first season with an English dub in June 2016, and debuted the second season in October 2017.

Writer Hajime Kamoshida and artists Dango and Hirosuke Terama's Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans Gekkō spinoff manga ended in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in March 2018.