Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Manga Gets Side-Story Chapter

Side story chapter debuts on The Hana to Yume magazine on April 26

This year's ninth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga will have a side-story chapter in this year's second issue of Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume on April 26. That issue of the magazine will have the tagline "Dark Heroes."

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. Yen Press published the 14th volume in December 2021. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation.

The manga received a one-shot in December 2019. The new one-shot was a new installment in the manga's "parallel world" spinoff "Kemohime to Futsū no Ō" (The Beast Princess and the Normal King), which appeared in Hakusensha 's The Hana to Yume magazine in April 2019.

Tomofuji will end the ongoing Siariz no Shugosha (Siariz's Gaurdian) manga in Hana to Yume 's combined 10th and 11th issue on April 20.