Crunchyroll Streams Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English dub of the third season of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novel, starting on Thursday.

The English dub cast, which features new and returning members, includes:

Additional Voices include Kira Buckland , Chris Niosi , Jesse Nowack , Brent Mukai , Alex Mai , Ben Balmaceda , Kevin D. Thelwell , and Alex Bankier .

Brittany Lauda is directing the English dub with Rawly Pickens assisting. Pickens is also the mix engineer and the ADR engineer along with Austin Sisk and Matt Shipman . Macy Anne Johnson , Madeleine Morris , Matt Shipman , and Y. Chang are writing the English scripts. Kocha Sound is handling the casting. Stephen Hoff is the talent coordinator. Nazeeh Tarsha is the production assistant.

The season is debuting in Japan as features in theaters (similar to previous seasons) under the title Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu (Clash). The first feature opened on March 4, the second feature opened on April 1, and the third feature will open on May 13, respectively. The third season will then run on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime's third season in March. New episodes debut on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. EDT in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Nordic Countries, and Latin America.

Hiroyuki Sawano scored and arranged the season's theme song, "dust," which is also the professional debut of YouTube cover song artist SennaRin . The artist cAnON wrote the lyrics.

The first season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in Japan between September to November 2019. Each film has a length of four television episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in September 2019.

