Kodansha USA Releases The Wallflower Manga Digitally on April 12

All 36 volumes will be available

Kodansha Comics announced on Tuesday that it will release all 36 volumes of Tomoko Hayakawa 's The Wallflower ( Yamato Nadeshiko Shichihenge ) manga available digitally on April 12. The manga will be available on BookWalker , Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play , Nook, Kobo, izneo, MyAnimeList, and other vendors.

Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

It's a gorgeous, spacious mansion, and four handsome, fifteen-year-old friends are allowed to live in it for free! There's only one condition—that within three years the guys must transform the owner's wallflower niece into a lady befitting the palace in which they all live! How hard can it be? Enter Sunako Nakahara, the agoraphobic, horror-movie-loving, pockmark-faced, frizzy-haired, fashion-illiterate recluse who tends to break into explosive nosebleeds whenever she sees anyone attractive. This project is going to take more than our four heroes ever expected: it needs a miracle!

Hayakawa launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in 2000, and ended it in 2015 after 15 years of serialization.

Kodansha Comics began releasing The Wallflower in North America after taking over publication rights from Del Rey in 2010. Kodansha Comics released the manga's 36th and final compiled volume in March 2016. The Wallflower inspired a 2006-2007 25-episode television anime series, which ADV Films released on DVD. The story also inspired a live-action television series in 2010.

Source: Press release