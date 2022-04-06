Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours Film's Teaser Showcases Matching White Captain's Uniforms, Main Staff

The staff for Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the upcoming film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise , posted the film's teaser trailer on Wednesday. The teaser showcases the film's "live concert animation" sequences, particularly one with the members in matching white captain's uniforms:

The teaser's description also lists more main staff member. Chika Nagaoka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is directing the anime, and Maki Fujioka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , ItaKiss , Wolf Girl & Black Prince ) is adapting the original character designs from the franchise 's Chinatsu Kurahana ( Aquarion Evol , Samurai Flamenco ).

Hiroshi Nakajima ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV ) is directing the CG, and Takeshi Ohkawa is serving as sub-CG director ( InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island ). Katsuyoshi Miyajima ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , AKB0048 next stage , Love Live! School idol project ) is the character modeling director.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — will be entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu is once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden is composing the music, and A-1 Pictures is producing the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The returning cast includes:

The film will open in Japan on September 2.

The franchise will also have a one-hour television anime special that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks , which licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the film, describes the film's story:

What's better than a concert by one of your favorite singing groups? A concert by three of your favorite singing groups, of course! That's what lucky fans get when three of the most popular vocal groups from the UTANO☆PRINCESAMA franchise all come together for a single epic motion picture performance. Have you got your tickets yet? If you have, come join ST*RISH, QUARTET NIGHT, and HE*VENS as they all take to the stage! It's an epic battle of the bands where there's no battle and everyone wins in Utano Princesama Maji LOVE Kingdom!

Sources: Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours anime film's website, Comic Natalie