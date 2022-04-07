Eve's Jujutsu Kaisen Song 'Kaikai Kitan' Played Over 300 Million Times

Song debuted digitally 78 weeks ago in October 2020

Billboard Japan revealed on Wednesday that Eve 's "Kaikai Kitan," the first opening theme song for the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime, has been played over 300 million times after 78 weeks since its release.

The song debuted digitally on October 3, 2020, and had accumulated 100 million playbacks after 22 weeks on March 10, 2021. It accumulated 200 million playbacks after 42 weeks on July 28, 2021.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. The anime will have a second season.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film sold a total of 9.5 million tickets and has earned a total of 13.32 billion yen (approximately US$108.54 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24 last year. The film currently ranks as the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year.

Source: Billboard Japan via Otakomu