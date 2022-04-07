Gangsta: Cursed Manga's Syuhei Kamo Launches New Manga Based on Ubisoft's Watch Dogs Game

Watch Dogs Tokyo debuts on April 12

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website will begin publishing a new manga by Syuhei Kamo ( Gangsta: Cursed ) based on Ubisoft 's Watch Dogs game titled Watch Dogs Tokyo on April 12. Seiichi Shirato (director of Princess Principal anime) is writing the story. Ubisoft is credited for the original work.

Kamo illustrated the Gangsta.:Cursed. EP_Marco Adriano manga. The manga debuted in April 2014.

Watch Dogs launched worldwide on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 in May 2014. The Watch Dogs II sequel game launched in 2016, and Watch Dogs: Legion launched in 2020.

