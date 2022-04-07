Maid-sama!'s Hiro Fujiwara Ends Tsukishima-kun no Koroshikata Manga in 4th Volume

Manga about wealthy real estate baron's daughter seeking out assassin launched in 2019

Manga creator Hiro Fujiwara revealed on her Twitter account on Tuesday that her Tsukishima-kun no Koroshikata (How to Kill Tsukishima) manga will end with its fourth volume, and that the manga is entering its climax. The manga's third volume also shipped on Tuesday.

The manga centers on Ema, the daughter of the wealthy owner of the global-scale Howard Real Estate company. She possesses particular powers that her father has used in his business. When the American company expands to Japan, Ema takes it as an opportunity to go to a Japanese high school. She seeks to make contact with a certain assassin family named Tsukishima, and to this end she enrolls in the same school as Ren Tsukishima, a member of the family.

Fujiwara launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in December 2019. The manga serializes a new chapter every other month.

Fujiwara launched the Maid-sama! manga in LaLa in 2006, and ended it in 2013. Hakusensha published 18 compiled book volumes for the manga, along with a new volume in August 2018. Tokyopop published eight volumes of the manga, and Viz Media 's omnibus releases began in 2015. The ninth and final omnibus volume shipped in August 2017.

Maid-sama! inspired a 26-episode television anime series from J.C. Staff in 2010, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in North America.

Fujiwara ended her Does Yuki Fall To Hell? ( Yuki wa Jigoku ni Ochiru no Ka ) manga in LaLa in September 2016. Hakusensha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. Fujiwara published a crossover between Maid-sama! and Does Yuki Fall To Hell? in LaLa in December 2016.