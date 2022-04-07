Voice Actress/Singer Kana Hanazawa Diagosed With COVID-19, Cancels Concert

Hanazawa had sore throat on April 5

Talent agency Office Osawa announced on Thursday that voice actress and singer Kana Hanazawa has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She had a sore throat on the evening of April 5, so she took a PCR test and ended up testing positive. She will receive treatment according to the guidelines of the health center.

Her "Hanazawa Kana Live 2022 'blossom' Kobe performance," which was scheduled for April 10 in Kobe, has been cancelled.

Hanazawa has performed theme songs for Bakemonogatari , The Quintessential Quintuplets , Cells at Work! , Oreimo , and Nisekoi . Her numerous major anime roles include Steins;Gate 's Mayuri, Durarara!! 's Anri, Psycho-Pass ' Akane Tsunemori, Cells at Work! 's Red Blood Cell, OREIMO 's Kuroneko, Demon Slayer 's Mitsuri Kanroji, The Quintissential Quintuplets' Ichika, and Monogatari 's Nadeko Sengoku. She has had leading and cameo roles in Makoto Shinkai 's films, including Yukino in The Garden of Words and Mitsuha's similar-looking teacher in your name.

Sources: Office Osawa, Oricon News via Otakomu